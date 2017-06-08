Robot priest unveiled in Germany to mark 500 years since Reformation - Shocking News True Stories Worldwide

As evidence to the challenge religion is receiving from science, a "robot" priest now delivers blessings in the German town of Wittenberg.

About 500 years ago, Martin Luther kick started the reformation that challenged the almighty Catholic Church's doctrines and leadership at a time when science was perceived as "evil" by the religious faithfuls of that era.

Unveiled as part of an exhibition to mark the start of the Reformation, the "robot" priest delivers blessings in 5 different languages and beams light from "his" hands.

Named "BlessU-2", the robot priest is set to trigger debates concerning the future of the church and the place of artificial intelligence.

BlessU-2 has an inbuilt touch screen on its chest, possesses two hands and a head, delivers blessings in English, Spanish, Polish, French and has the choice of "speaking" with a male or female voice.

Its worth noting that BlessU-2 is not the first robot to find a place in the world of religious faith as last year a Buddhist temple in Beijing, China developed a robot that chanted mantras and explained tenets of the Buddhist religion.