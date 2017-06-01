Kathy Griffin sacked by CNN after her sick fake beheading photo of Donald Trump sparked outrage

Comedian Kathy Griffin has found herself in trouble. Her crime was beheading the president and for this she has been fired by CNN.

The truth of the matter is that Kathy drew strong criticism after she posed with a bloodied severed head that resembled Donald Trump, the U.S. president.

Griffin, 56 years old and a two time Emmy award winner is known for her provocative brand of humor.

She has appeared since 2007 on CNN's New Years broadcast as co-host with Anderson Cooper.

She however sent a video broadcast expressing her apologies amid public outbursts from republicans and democrats alike who condemned the photos.

President Trump reacted by saying Griffin ought to be ashamed of herself stressing that his young kids were having a hard time with it.

Melania Trump said it made one wonder about the mental state of such a person.

According to reports, the US secret service has commenced investigations into the matter.

Kathy in her apology posted via a video on Twitter said as a comic she routinely seeks to 'cross the line' but this time she realises she went too far.