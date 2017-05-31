Newsvine

Hunter shows off giant bull frog he killed in Texas | Daily Mail Online

A man claimed to have killed a 13 pound monster frog in Texas, USA.

Markus Rangel shared unbelievable photos of his incredible catch with the South Texas Hunting Association who shared the photos via their Facebook page.

It is assumed that the gigantic frog was shot going by Markus' pose with a gun in the photos.

Spokesman for the Texas Parks and  Wild life department, Steve Lightfoot, said the photos were real though the frog was not as big as perceived.

Lightfoot explained that it was an optical illusion as hunters usually placed their game closer to the cameras and this makes the size of the game appear relatively bigger in size.

Reactions from viewers were varied as many expressed their disbelief that such a creature did exist.

